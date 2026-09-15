Garner Council Discusses the Fate of a Skid Loader
The Garner City Council met recently to review a resolution on a skid loader. They were considering whether or not to declare it as surplus and hold a disposal sale. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained the situation.
It became clear to the city that a disposal sale would not be necessary according to Schmidt.
The city and the school district have continually worked in cooperation with each other according to Schmidt and this may be another opportunity to do so.
The council decided to pursue selling the surplus skid loader to the school district.
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