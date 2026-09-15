Duncanfest Returns on Saturday

Duncanfest is returning to Duncan on Saturday. According to organizer Erik Malik, the celebration centers around heritage and music.

According to Malek, there will be some live entertainment at the festival.

Saturday will be filled with events and fun for the entire family. Sunday sees an interesting first according to Malek.

The service will be followed by a number of activities.

Malek explained that on Sunday, like Saturday, there will be plenty of food for attendees.

Two day passes are $30 and can be purchased at the door.