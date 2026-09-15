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Deer Hunting Permission Given in Forest City
The Forest City Council was approached by two individuals to hunt deer within the city limits. According to City Administrator Tony Mikes, this idea is nothing new.
The areas in question were on North Golf Course Road and on Oak Knoll. The council granted the permission for a limited time.
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