The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 14, 2026
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.
3. Approve claims for payment.
4. Open forum for public input.
5. Consider abatement of taxes on Disabled Veteran Homestead (DVH) properties.
6. Authorize the Wright County Economic Development Director to submit a grant application for the
maximum $10,000 state award.
7. Authorize the Department to secure the required $2,500 local cash match through strategic public-private
partnerships and local economic development marketing funds ($0 requested from the County General
Fund).
8. Old Business.
9. New Business.
10. Update on Meetings.
Convene as Drainage Trustees
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve minutes of last meeting.
3. Approve drainage claims.
4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.
5. Review of previous work orders submitted.
6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.
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