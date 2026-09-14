The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 14, 2026
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
c. Fueling Station
d. Salt Shed
e. Monarch RV Park
f. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
1. Discussion/possible action – Authorize construction of IDALS wetland and connection to
DD 23/Lat 9
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Set date/time for Appointment of Recorder
13. Discussion/possible action – 28E Agreement – Central Iowa Detention
14. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. Water/Wastewater
17. Department Head Discussion
18. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power Cooperative, Thompson – October 12 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026
General Election Canvass)
c. 2026 General Election Canvass – November 10 – 9:00 A.M.
d. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11
Adjourn
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