The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 14, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

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The proposed agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. September 8, 2026, Regular Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. County Engineer –

5. County Engineer – Motion to Accept FY 2026 DOT Annual Report

6. Consider Reports from the Environmental Health Service Manager concerning the Manure

Management Plan Update for River Edge Farms LLC #69070 and order that the report be forwarded to

the Department of Natural Resources

CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT