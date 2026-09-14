The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 14, 2026
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
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The proposed agenda is as follows:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. September 8, 2026, Regular Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. County Engineer –
5. County Engineer – Motion to Accept FY 2026 DOT Annual Report
6. Consider Reports from the Environmental Health Service Manager concerning the Manure
Management Plan Update for River Edge Farms LLC #69070 and order that the report be forwarded to
the Department of Natural Resources
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
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