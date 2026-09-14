Rex J. Ennen, age 75, of Forest City, IA, passed away on September 9, 2026, at his home in Forest City.

A visitation for Rex will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, IA, with Pastor Steve Smith officiating.

If you are unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed through the Immanuel Lutheran Church YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@immanuelfamily3825