Michael Ray Madson was tragically taken from us on September 10, 2026 due to an accident while working on his lawnmower.

Funeral services for Michael Madson will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 17, 2026, at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Mike was born on September 16, 1947 to Joseph and Betty Madson of Britt. Upon the death of his birth parents, Michael was raised by Norman and Jannette Madson of Britt. Mike attended country school through 5th grade and then attended Britt Community School where he graduated in 1966. Mike was a member of First Lutheran Church and it was during Luther League that he met the love of his life, Cynthie Sue Carter.

After graduating from high school, Mike attended NIACC where he graduated with his degree in mechanics. In 1968, he was united in marriage to Cynthie and they built their lives in Britt. They were blessed with 3 children.

Mike loved all things outdoors from horseback riding, camping, hunting and fishing, but above all he loved his family. He was currently an active member of the Pony Express Riders of Iowa and the VFW AUX, where he held various board roles and was an ambassador of Relay for Life.

Mike is survived by his wife Cythie, children, Matt and Kari Madson of Letts, IA, Stacey Ross and her fiancé Cory Cox of Britt, IA and Drs. Tiffanie and Mike Zaugg of Pierson, Fl. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and another on the way.

Mike is proceeded in death by his parents and birth parents.