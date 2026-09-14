MBT Bank Expands Into Minnesota

MBT Bank is excited to bring their community banking brand to the Albert Lea market with the opening of a new branch located at 140 Bridge Avenue. The branch is expected to open in November.

The Albert Lea location further strengthens MBT Bank’s presence in southern Minnesota and complements its existing branches in Forest City, Clear Lake, and Lake Mills, Iowa, as well as Austin, Blooming Prairie, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Mantorville, and Rochester, Minnesota.

Dennis Busta, President and CEO of MBT Bank was happy with the expansion of the bank into Minnesota.

The building will not be owned by the bank, but it will allow for more permanent growth in the future according to Busta.

The expansion reflects MBT Bank’s ongoing commitment to providing local decision-making, personalized customer service, and comprehensive financial solutions to the communities it serves. As MBT Bank continues to grow, its focus remains on helping customers and communities achieve financial success through strong relationships and community involvement.