Arnold Eden

Arnold D. Eden, 85, of Woden, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at the Titonka Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10: 30 a.m. on Monday, September 14th, at Community Chapel in Lakota, Iowa, with Pastor Kent Hillesland officiating. Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Gideons International.

Arnold Dean Eden, the son of Harm and Aletta (Meyer) Eden, was born on July 14, 1941, on a farm southwest of Woden. He attended country school near his home until the 6th grade and graduated from Woden High School in 1959. During high school, Arnie played baseball. Arnold served his country in the Army National Guard. On June 22, 1966, he married Nancy Hoskinson. They made their home on the family farm southwest of Woden, where they raised their two children, Gene and Dawn. Besides farming and raising livestock, Arnie also umpired high school baseball and softball games for many years. In their retirement, Arnie and Nancy wintered in Texas. In September of 2023, he became a resident of Titonka Care Center.

He was a member of Community Chapel in Lakota and was a leader for AWANA in several area churches. Arnie served on the North Central Coop Board for several years.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Nancy of Woden; two children, Gene (Tracie) Eden of Woden and Dawn (Tom) Davidson of Austin, MN; a foster daughter, Nancy (Willie) Knipfel of Hampton; grandchildren, Caleb (Makayla) Eden, Riley Eden, Cooper (Jade) Eden and their daughter, Evelyn, Trevor Eden, Cassidy Davidson and Allie Davidson; a brother, Harvey (Donna) Eden of Wesley; a sister-in-law, Jannean (Dean) Eliason of Crystal Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Irma (Don) Alphs, Joann Eden, James (Judith) Eden and Donna (Jerry) Yeo.