Winnebago County OPIOID Committee Partners with Forest City Ambulance to Place 10 AEDs Throughout the County

The Winnebago County OPIOID Committee has announced a partnership with Forest City Ambulance to provide 10 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) that will be placed throughout communities in Winnebago County.

The AEDs were purchased by the Winnebago County OPIOID Committee in conjunction with Forest City Ambulance Service as part of an ongoing commitment to improve community health, safety, and emergency preparedness.

The AEDs will be strategically placed in locations throughout Winnebago County, making these lifesaving devices more readily accessible in the event of a sudden cardiac emergency. When someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest, every second matters. Having an AED nearby can provide critical assistance until emergency medical personnel arrive.

Forest City Ambulance Service will oversee the maintenance, inspection, and readiness of the AEDs, with financial support from the Winnebago County OPIOID Committee. This partnership will help ensure the devices remain properly maintained and available when they are needed most.

“Providing access to AEDs throughout our communities is another way we can help protect the health and safety of our residents,” said Karla Weiss, County Auditor. “We are proud to partner with Forest City Ambulance to make these lifesaving devices more accessible and to ensure they are properly maintained.”

The Winnebago County OPIOID Committee is committed to supporting initiatives that improve the well-being of residents and strengthen the county's ability to respond to emergencies. The purchase and placement of these AEDs is an investment in the safety and preparedness of communities throughout Winnebago County.

The committee would like to thank the Forest City Ambulance Service for its partnership and commitment to maintaining these devices and helping make Winnebago County a safer place to live, work, and visit.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed. Add on Google Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.