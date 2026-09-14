The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 14, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://meet.goto.com/919940141

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on abandoned alleyway in Block 3, Lackore and Howard’s Addition, Hayfield to

quit claim deed the property by equitable estoppel

Consider Resolution Proposed Quitclaim Deed of Abandoned Alleyway by Equitable Estoppel

9:25 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:35 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss State Street Storage lease

9:40 a.m. Consider signing First Amendment to Hancock County Health Plan Document

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider video recording of Hancock County Board of Supervisors’

meetings

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

10:05 a.m. Teleconference with Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler,

and Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: discuss DD # 5 Lateral 150 project and possibly consider

allocation of project costs

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees