The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 14, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
https://meet.goto.com/919940141
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on abandoned alleyway in Block 3, Lackore and Howard’s Addition, Hayfield to
quit claim deed the property by equitable estoppel
Consider Resolution Proposed Quitclaim Deed of Abandoned Alleyway by Equitable Estoppel
9:25 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:35 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss State Street Storage lease
9:40 a.m. Consider signing First Amendment to Hancock County Health Plan Document
9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider video recording of Hancock County Board of Supervisors’
meetings
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
10:05 a.m. Teleconference with Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler,
and Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: discuss DD # 5 Lateral 150 project and possibly consider
allocation of project costs
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.