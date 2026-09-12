2026 High School Football: Week 3 Area Scores
September 11, 2026
Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 3 in the KIOW listening area:
*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*
8-Player
#3 Bishop Garrigan 63, North Iowa 21
West Bend-Mallard 87, Northwood-Kensett 22
#6 North Union 56, Riceville 42
Class A
Newman Catholic 47, #5 West Hancock 43
Belmond-Klemme 28, AGWSR 21
BCLUW 36, Lake Mills 6
#6 Saint Ansgar 56, South Winneshiek 14
#8 West Fork 53, (1A) Eagle Grove 30
Class 1A
#3 Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
(A) Nashua-Plainfield 7, Central Springs 6 OT
Class 2A
(3A) Algona 30, Forest City 20
(Thursday) Osage 60, (1A) Jesup 14
Class 3A
#1 Clear Lake 70, Webster City 14
Algona 30, (2A) Forest City 20
Class 4A
Mason City 22, (5A) Marshalltown 13
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