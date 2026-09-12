Local Sports

2026 High School Football: Week 3 Area Scores

September 11, 2026

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland14 hours agoLast Updated: September 12, 2026

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 3 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

#3 Bishop Garrigan 63, North Iowa 21

West Bend-Mallard 87, Northwood-Kensett 22

#6 North Union 56, Riceville 42

Class A

Newman Catholic 47, #5 West Hancock 43

Belmond-Klemme 28, AGWSR 21

BCLUW 36, Lake Mills 6

#6 Saint Ansgar 56, South Winneshiek 14

#8 West Fork 53, (1A) Eagle Grove 30

Class 1A

#3 Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

(A) Nashua-Plainfield 7, Central Springs 6 OT

Class 2A

(3A) Algona 30, Forest City 20

(Thursday) Osage 60, (1A) Jesup 14

Class 3A

#1 Clear Lake 70, Webster City 14

Algona 30, (2A) Forest City 20

Class 4A

Mason City 22, (5A) Marshalltown 13

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland14 hours agoLast Updated: September 12, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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