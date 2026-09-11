Katherine Hoopingarner

Katherine M. Hoopingarner, 84, of Rowan, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 14, 2026, at the United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Katherine, also known as Kathy or Kate to some of her siblings, was born on June 18, 1942, in rural Rowan to Mable (Graff) Hackbarth and August H. Hackbarth. She was the seventh child of nine. She was part of a large family of humble means that grew up on a small farm outside of Rowan. While they may not have had an abundance of riches, they had a lot of love and fun together as siblings. She often spoke about playing sports with her siblings on the farm.

She attended Rowan School, graduating in 1961. She entered the workforce and eventually met her husband of 40 years, Eugene (Louie) Hoopingarner. They wed on September 4, 1972. In this union, they raised three daughters. While raising their children, Kathy and Louie ventured into keeping local stores available to the residents of Rowan. They operated the hardware store and eventually added the local grocery store as well. Kathy and Louie were proud members of the United Methodist Church.

Kathy enjoyed coffee with friends, watching all sports on TV, and chatting on the phone with family and friends. She was exceptionally delighted when she got to see and talk with her grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her children: Alice (Mitch) Bliss, Brenda Rauch, and Jodi (Marco) Benetti; her grandchildren: Ashley (Tom) Keeling, Kimberly (Eric) Hofland, Isabella Benetti, Vince Benetti, Gianna Benetti, and Elsa Benetti; great grandchildren: Brandon Hofland, Tyler Hofland, Aria Hofland; her sister, Charlotte Pals; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Hoopingarner; her grandson, Robert Rauch; her parents, August and Mabel Hackbarth; her daughter, Donna Johnson; her siblings, Betty Swanson, Mary Lester, Barbara Hackbarth, Shirley Southard, Herbie Hackbarth, Lester Hackbarth, and David Hackbarth; her in-laws, Raymond Swanson, Frank Lester, Les Southard, Norman Pals, and Ellen Hackbarth.