Obituaries

Cynthia Mayo

Belmond

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland8 hours agoLast Updated: September 11, 2026

Cynthia Kay (Baker) Mayo, 84, of Belmond, IA, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, September 11, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Homes of Belmond.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland8 hours agoLast Updated: September 11, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button