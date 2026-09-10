When Pigs Fly Returns to Clear Lake Sept. 26 for Children’s Museum Fundraiser

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Nearly 400 numbered foam pigs will fall from the sky over Clear Lake on Saturday, Sept. 26, as the North Iowa Children’s Museum holds its fifth annual When Pigs Fly fundraiser at Plain Ol’ Pumpkins.

The family-friendly event runs from 9 to 11 a.m., with the main event, the Pig Drop, set for 10 a.m. The pigs will fall toward a target, and prizes will go to the three pigs landing closest to it. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Immediately after the drop, local celebrities will compete in the Celebrity Kiss-a-Pig Contest to raise money for the museum. The celebrity who raises the most will have to kiss a live pig at the event.

Attendees can then visit the Piglet Pucker Station, where a $20 donation lets them nominate someone else — or volunteer themselves — to kiss the pig.

This year, Hearing Associates will match combined Pig Drop ticket and Celebrity Kiss-a-Pig donation totals dollar for dollar, up to $20,000, with the potential to turn $20,000 into $40,000 for the museum.

Pig Drop tickets cost $25 for one, or $20 each with the purchase of two or more, and admission to Plain Ol’ Pumpkins on Sept. 26 is included with a ticket. Ticket sales close at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Celebrity Kiss-a-Pig donations close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

When Pigs Fly began in 2022 to build awareness and support for bringing a children’s museum to North Iowa. Since then, the museum has served more than 35,000 children and families through mobile exhibits, programs and community events across the region, according to the organization.

The museum has purchased a three-acre site in Clear Lake and is working toward an approximately 15,000-square-foot permanent facility that will include nearly 10,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits inspired by North Iowa industries and communities. The nearest children’s museums are nearly 100 miles away.

Proceeds from When Pigs Fly support the museum’s mission to give children hands-on exhibits and interactive programs meant to spark curiosity, foster creativity and inspire lifelong learning, organizers said.

Event details:

What: When Pigs Fly, featuring nearly 400 flying foam pigs, the Celebrity Kiss-a-Pig Contest, the Piglet Pucker Station, raffles and family activities

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 to 11 a.m.; Pig Drop at 10 a.m.

Where: Plain Ol’ Pumpkins, 4333 260th St., Clear Lake

Tickets and information: northiowachildrensmuseum.com/when-pigs-fly