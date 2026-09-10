Waldorf University Applies for Fireworks Display Permission
Waldorf University will be hosting their first home football game of the season on Saturday. The evening game is being the Community Night and will feature a number of activities including a fireworks display. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the city require approval for the display.
The Warriors will host the Dakota Wesleyan University Tigers beginning at 6pm. The fireworks will be set off after the game at Bolstorff Field.
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