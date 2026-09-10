Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Offers Free Coffee to First Responders on Sept. 11 Anniversary

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores will offer first responders a free medium coffee or medium fountain drink on Friday as the nation marks 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks.

The offer is available to all first responders, including firefighters, police officers and paramedics, at every Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh location, according to the company.

Hy-Vee said it is grateful for the service and bravery those men and women provide in local communities every day.

The promotion runs Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.