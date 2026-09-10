Forest City High School to Host a Tailgate Meal
The football season is underway and with it come a number of festivities including a tailgate meal according to Forest City Educational Foundation Executive Director Liz Taylor.
The event will have the services of Randy Broesder as grill master.
The event is a free will donation with a suggested $10 a meal donation. Jennings and Hall will match the first $4,000. The meal is sponsored by Forest City Ford.
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