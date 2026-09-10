Forest City Addresses Golf Cart on Sidewalk Issues

The Forest City Council was approached about the usage of golf carts from Woodland Drive to Secor Avenue in Forest City. City Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the residents there are wanting to use the golf carts but face multiple issues.

Residents in that area are looking for the city council to help in making golf carts feasible to drive in that area.

City officials are responding to the petition by investigating whether they can help those residents according to Mikes.

Mikes made no commitment on the possibilities of golf cart riding for the residents.