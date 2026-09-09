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MBT KIOW Prep of the Week September 9 2026

West Hancock Senior Nathan Bixel

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: September 9, 2026

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from West Hancock High School. Nathan Bixel was a force on both ends of the ball for the Eagles in their road win against AGWSR last week. In the contest, Bixel rushed the ball an impressive 33 times for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also led his team in tackles with 11.5, including two tackles for loss. Congratulations to Nathan Bixel of West Hancock, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: September 9, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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