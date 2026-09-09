MBT KIOW Prep of the Week September 9 2026
West Hancock Senior Nathan Bixel
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from West Hancock High School. Nathan Bixel was a force on both ends of the ball for the Eagles in their road win against AGWSR last week. In the contest, Bixel rushed the ball an impressive 33 times for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also led his team in tackles with 11.5, including two tackles for loss. Congratulations to Nathan Bixel of West Hancock, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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