Four Hurt in Broadside Crash at 265th Street, Hancock Avenue in Wright County

BELMOND, Iowa — Four people were injured Tuesday morning when a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck broadside by another vehicle at the intersection of 265th Street and Hancock Avenue according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m., the report said.

A 2010 Ford Edge driven by a 17-year-old Belmond boy was traveling eastbound on 265th Street when it failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck broadside by a 2019 Freightliner truck traveling southbound on Hancock Avenue, according to the report. The truck was driven by Daniel Oldenkamp, 49, of Algona.

Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in the east ditch near a cornfield.

Four people were injured in the crash: the 17-year-old driver; a 16-year-old passenger from Clarion; Oldenkamp; and Clay Riedesel, 39, of Wesley. All four were wearing seatbelts, which the report credited with saving their lives.

All four were transported to Iowa Specialty Hospital by Clarion EMS.

Both vehicles were towed by Hennigar’s Towing.

The Freightliner truck was registered to Mid American Energy, based in Altoona, according to motor carrier records included in the report. No hazardous materials were involved.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Grove Fire Department, Clarion EMS and Hennigar’s Towing assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.