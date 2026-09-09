Dan Hocraffer, 67, Lawson, MO, formerly of Clarion, IA passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at Lawson Manor and Rehab, in Lawson, MO.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

A Rosary and Scriptural Vigil will begin at 6:00 PM followed by visitation until 8:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2026 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday.

Dan was born on February 9, 1959 to Robert and Mary Jean Hocraffer of rural Clarion, IA. He attended Clarion Public Schools, graduating in 1977. As a young man, Dan was active in all sports. Participating in football, tennis, wrestling and particularly baseball, qualifying for the state level Pitch, Hit, and Throw competition. He always enjoyed traveling on family vacations and especially enjoyed the MN State Fair. He loved riding his motorcycle. He was a hard worker, diligent lawn mower, and often sought-after to help neighbors with hay baling, working livestock, and corn shelling.

Dan enjoyed spending time with family, particularly enjoying visits from nieces and nephews. He enjoyed taking drives to see the countryside and loved going to see firework displays, parades, and Christmas lights. He loved to laugh and enjoyed playing Gin Rummy, and particularly liked trying to teach his brother, Jim, to play–some rule bending was involved. Dan always loved music, he spent many hours listening to 70s classic rock although his musical palette was wide.

Dan was deeply rooted in his faith. When he could no longer travel to visit church, he watched the daily Mass on television, and was devoted to daily Rosaries throughout his adult life.

Dan lived with his parents until their passing, and then moved to Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation in Clarion IA, until moving to Lawson Manor in May, 2026. While at the care centers, his favorite activities were bingo and any musical program. Whatever the program was, he would be there and would talk about it for weeks.

Dan is survived by Brothers: Henry (Sandra) Hocraffer of Clarion, IA and Jim (Brenda) Hocraffer of Lawson, MO. Nephews: Corey Storts, Austin Storts, Cade Hocraffer, Carter Hocraffer, and Robert Hocraffer. Nieces: Amy Hocraffer, Lisa Hocraffer, and Laura (Hocraffer) Rook.

Dan was preceded in death by parents Robert Hocraffer, and Mary Jean (Pick) Hocraffer, and niece, Christine Hocraffer.

We are thankful for the many loving people who helped support Dan throughout the years. You brightened Dan’s days!

Memorials are requested to be directed to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Iowa or St John’s Catholic Church, Clarion, IA.