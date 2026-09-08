The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 8, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09https://meet.goto.com/756583085

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Receive monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.

a. Update on Secondary Roads Department.

7. Old Business.

8. New Business.

9. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.