The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 8, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/756583085
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, payroll
change
9:25 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:35 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider membership for National Association of Counties (NACO)
9:45 a.m. Consider 5-day Special Class “C’ Retail Alcohol License for Lucky Wife Wine Slushies KAKL
beginning September 17, 2026
9:55 a.m. Consider claims
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Consider drainage invoices
Discuss Eagle Lake and drainage in DD # 1 & 2, DD # 82, DD # 122, and DD # 130
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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