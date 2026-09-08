The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 8, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/756583085

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, payroll

change

9:25 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:35 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider membership for National Association of Counties (NACO)

9:45 a.m. Consider 5-day Special Class “C’ Retail Alcohol License for Lucky Wife Wine Slushies KAKL

beginning September 17, 2026

9:55 a.m. Consider claims

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Consider drainage invoices

Discuss Eagle Lake and drainage in DD # 1 & 2, DD # 82, DD # 122, and DD # 130

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item