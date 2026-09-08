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The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 8, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor15 hours agoLast Updated: September 4, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/756583085

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, payroll
change
9:25 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:35 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider membership for National Association of Counties (NACO)
9:45 a.m. Consider 5-day Special Class “C’ Retail Alcohol License for Lucky Wife Wine Slushies KAKL
beginning September 17, 2026
9:55 a.m. Consider claims
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Consider drainage invoices
Discuss Eagle Lake and drainage in DD # 1 & 2, DD # 82, DD # 122, and DD # 130
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor15 hours agoLast Updated: September 4, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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