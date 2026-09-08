The Forest City Council Meeting for September 8, 2026

The Forest City council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below.

https://forestcity.ia.3cx.us:5001/meet/b364e7df58560406e8c783f22f3db2fef8d9d240

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Public Hearing – Intake Rehabilitation Project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and

Estimate of Cost

5. Approval of Consent Agenda

(Actoin Item)

A. Agenda

B. Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Library Minutes 07/15/2026

• Lib board July 2026

C. Approve Council Minutes

• 2026 08 17 Regular Council Minutes

D. Approve Invoices

• 9 8 26 Claims for Packet

E. Library Donation Refund to Randy and Tracy Broesder

• Broesder Library Return

Business

6. Resolution 26-27-10 Intake Rehabilitation Adopting Plans and Specifications

• Resolution 26 27 10 Intake Rehabilitation Adopting P&S

7. Resolution 26-27-11 Intake Rehabilitation Award of Contract

• Resolution 26 27 11 Intake Rehabilitation Award of Contract

8. Liquor License Approve or Deny for Blazes Stop & Shop

9. Agenda Request Deb Coates The use of Golf Cart on Sidewalk From Woodland Dr. to Secor

• Agenda Request Deb Coates

10. Agenda Request Kyle Schnebly Permission to Bow Hunt Deer at 225 N. Golf Course Rd. and 145 N. Golf Course Rd.

• Kyle Schnebly Agenda Request

11. Agenda Request Douglas Wentworth and Hunter Sunkle Permission to Bow Hunt Deer at 305 Oak Knoll

• Bow Hunt

12. Agenda Request Tyler Bueford New Business

• CAR Tyler Bueford

13. Waldorf University Fireworks Display 09/12/2026 at Bolstorff Field and Permission to shoot them off from the aquatic center driveway

• FireWorks Permit

14. Staab Construction’s Pay Request No. 22 for the WWTP Improvements project

• Pay Request No. 22 Forest City WWTP Improvements

15. Change Order No. 8 – Forest City WWTP Improvements

• Change Order No 8 Combined

16. Zachary Holkesvik, Electric Department Line Foreman, $47.50 on 09/05/2026

• PCN Zach Line Lead

17. Staff Reports

18. Public Forum

This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

19. Adjournment