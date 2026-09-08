Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Across Iowa Tuesday; Northern Iowa Could See Strong Winds

MASON CITY, Iowa — Strong to severe thunderstorms could develop across Iowa Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the state, bringing the potential for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and an isolated tornado.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines said non-severe thunderstorms may linger across northern and north-central Iowa Tuesday morning before more widespread storm activity develops later in the day. The strongest storms are expected between approximately 4 p.m. and midnight.

Damaging winds are expected to be the primary severe weather threat, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible. Large hail up to around 1.5 inches in diameter could also occur.

Forecasters said a tornado or two is possible into Tuesday evening.

The greatest severe weather risk Tuesday extends across portions of central Iowa and into eastern Iowa, while much of northern Iowa, including the Mason City area, is under a lower-level risk.

Even in northern Iowa, thunderstorms could still produce gusty winds, lightning and periods of heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain also a concern

Heavy rainfall is expected Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said widespread rainfall totals of one-half inch to 1.5 inches are expected, while localized areas across portions of central and eastern Iowa could receive 2 to 4 inches.

Ponding could develop in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, and flash flooding will be possible, with urban areas facing the greatest risk. Rivers and streams could also rise, although most are expected to remain within their banks.

Showers and thunderstorms could linger into early Wednesday before the system moves out of the region.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware Tuesday afternoon and evening and have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.

Drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown.