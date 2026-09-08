Obituaries

Ronald Haugen

Forest City

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland13 hours agoLast Updated: September 8, 2026

Ronald E. Haugen, 85 of Forest City died peacefully Friday, August 28, 2026, surrounded by his loving family at their home in Surprise, Arizona.

A Celebration of Ron’s life will be on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM at the Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark St, Forest City, with Pastor Les Green officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2026 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St, Forest City.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland13 hours agoLast Updated: September 8, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button