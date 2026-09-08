Ronald Haugen
Forest City
Ronald E. Haugen, 85 of Forest City died peacefully Friday, August 28, 2026, surrounded by his loving family at their home in Surprise, Arizona.
A Celebration of Ron’s life will be on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM at the Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark St, Forest City, with Pastor Les Green officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2026 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St, Forest City.
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