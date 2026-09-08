Hepperly to Retire as Sheriff (Updated)

Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were apprised of the intention by Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly to resign at the end of the year due to retirement. Hepperly addressed the board.

The Board will consider appointing Chief Deputy Michael Droessler to serve out the remainder of the term.

Hepperly has been in law enforcement for quite some time and felt the time was right to step down.

The board may appoint a successor to fill out the remaining half of Hepperlys’ term or according to Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken, the public can decide.

According to Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss, a petition for a special election would require 565 signatures or 10% of the vote for either the Governor or President in the last general election according to Iowa Code 69.14.

Hepperly felt that Droessler was the best candidate to fill his shoes as Sheriff. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/09/Hepperly-3.wav

The appointment will have to be placed on a future agenda for action.