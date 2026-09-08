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FDNY Chief Richard Picciotto to Speak at Clear Lake 9/11 Memorial Event

Jared Allen Jared Allen14 hours agoLast Updated: September 8, 2026

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Clear Lake Fire Department will host its annual “Never Forget” Memorial Event on Friday, Sept. 11, featuring the dedication of a new statue at the department’s 9/11 Memorial.

The event, set for 6 p.m. at the Clear Lake Fire Department, is free and open to the public, according to the department.

The evening will include the official unveiling of the new statue at the 9/11 Memorial in front of the station, along with a keynote address from retired FDNY Chief Richard “Pitch” Picciotto, the highest-ranking firefighter to survive the collapse of the World Trade Center and author of “Last Man Down.”

Department officials said the event is meant to bring the community together for an evening of unity, reflection and honor as the nation marks the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Officials encouraged residents to attend and to share information about the event with friends and neighbors.

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Jared Allen Jared Allen14 hours agoLast Updated: September 8, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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