Donald Haisman

Donald “Don” William Haisman, age 77 of Buffalo Center, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 204 S. Summit St. in Bancroft, Iowa with Father Zach Jones officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at St. John’s.

Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is honored to care for Don and his family.

Don was born on February 10, 1949, in Buffalo Center to William and Marie Haisman. He grew up on the family farm north of Buffalo Center and graduated from Buffalo Center High School in 1967. He married Stephanie Roderick on January 15, 1971 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. Together they raised three sons, Ronald, David, and Mark.

Don’s greatest pride and joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. His grandchildren brought him so much joy, and he rarely missed an activity they were involved in. He loved watching them grow, cheering them on, and being a part of their lives. He was proud of each of them and was always interested in what they were doing. Family holidays were some of Don’s favorite times. They usually involved plenty of food, card games, and lottery scratch tickets. Don gave himself the title of HRH—His Royal Highness, a title he carried with quiet humor. He was always everyone’s toughest competition.

Don enjoyed fishing, farming, and gardening, and he especially enjoyed sharing these activities with his kids and grandkids. Fishing trips inevitably included a competition for the first fish and biggest catch. Even when Don wasn’t on the fishing trip, the family knew there was one job they could always count on him for: cleaning the fish—and, of course, kindly sharing the catch with the neighbors.

Don was proud of having spent more than 50 years working on Main Street in Buffalo Center. He began his career at Winter & Sons, a combined furniture and funeral service business, and later spent 32 years at Central States Agency, LLC, working in insurance and real estate sales. He took tremendous pride in his work and in the relationships he built with the people he served. One of his greatest joys was helping his grandson, Austin, take his place in the insurance and real estate business. Seeing the next generation carry on something he had spent so many years doing meant a great deal to him.

Don was a humble, genuine man who took great pride in everything he did. He never desired recognition and would be the first to tell you that he was simply doing what needed to be done and that the task only took “but a minute.” Whether he was working, farming, gardening, fixing something, or helping someone out, Don did it with care and patience, and always took pride in doing it right.

Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Stephanie, his sons, Ron (Heidi) of Emmetsburg, IA, David of Springfield, MN, and Mark (Jamie) of Buffalo Center, IA; and his brother, James of Spencer, IA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin (Rachel) of Buffalo Center, IA, and Oakley of Buffalo Center, IA; great-granddaughter, Karsyn of Buffalo Center, IA; step-grandsons, Dominyk Price of Buffalo Center, IA and Austin (Emily) Krause of Whittemore, IA; step-granddaughter, Shelby (Jordan) Sanderson of Dickens, IA; and step-great-granddaughters, Collins and Peyton Krause of Whittemore, IA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ALS Association, www.als.org (Iowa Chapter), in Don’s memory.