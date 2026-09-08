Alliant Energy Schedules Overnight Power Outage in Buffalo Center

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa — Alliant Energy has scheduled a power outage for Buffalo Center from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, to 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, according to the utility company.

The planned outage is expected to affect customers in the Buffalo Center area during the overnight hours.

Alliant Energy did not specify the reason for the scheduled outage. Customers with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Alliant Energy directly.