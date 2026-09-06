AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Spending, Oil, and Protecting Small Business

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 hours agoLast Updated: September 1, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor and fellow reporters on various issues facing the country. Topics included Defense spending, Sen. Grassley’s recent meeting in Aplington, Venezuelan oil, protecting small businesses, government funding and Grassley’s completion of his 46th year of 99 county meetings in our Sunday Talk.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 hours agoLast Updated: September 1, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button