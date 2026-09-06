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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Spending, Oil, and Protecting Small Business
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor and fellow reporters on various issues facing the country. Topics included Defense spending, Sen. Grassley’s recent meeting in Aplington, Venezuelan oil, protecting small businesses, government funding and Grassley’s completion of his 46th year of 99 county meetings in our Sunday Talk.
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