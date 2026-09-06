Governor Reynolds Receives the Harry S. Truman Award

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Governor Reynolds was presented with the National Guard Association of the United States’ highest honor during their 148th General Conference & Exhibition in Indianapolis, Indiana. For over four decades, the organization has recognized civilian and military leaders who have made contributions to the defense and the security of the United States with the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service.

“It’s the magnitude of the service and sacrifice of every American who raises their hand and takes the oath that makes this such a humbling experience and my distinct honor. It means a great deal to me that my service was considered worthy of this award,” Governor Reynolds said during the award presentation.

Reynolds was nominated by the Iowa National Guard Officers Association for her support for veterans, retirees and military families, including state funding for the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, military tax breaks, home ownership assistance and workforce employment initiatives.

Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Maj. Gen. Steven Osborn endorsed the nomination and attended the event.

“Governor Reynolds has been a steadfast champion of the Iowa National Guard, and her genuine commitment to our Soldiers, Airmen and their families is evident in the way she consistently shows up for those who serve,” said Maj. Gen. Osborn, “The Harry S. Truman Award is the highest honor bestowed by NGAUS, and I can think of no one more deserving of this national recognition. Her leadership and unwavering support have helped ensure the Iowa National Guard remains one of the most ready and respected forces in the nation.”

Past recipients of the award include President Bush, President Reagan, President Nixon, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Bob Dole, Senator Strom Thurmond, and Bob Hope among others.

Governor Reynolds is the co-recipient of the 2026 award with Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, who received her award in July in Washington, D.C.