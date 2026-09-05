Special September Teal Season Opens Sept. 5th

Iowa’s first duck season of 2026 – the statewide special September teal-only season – opens for nine days beginning Sept. 5.

Wetlands are important for duck hunting and Iowa’s wetland conditions vary across the state from southern Iowa which has received a lot of rain this summer, and has water in places that hadn’t held water in years, to northwest and north central wetlands that are starting to dry out and could use additional rain.

Teal prefer shallow wetlands or wetlands with exposed mudflats. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will issue its first wetland condition report next week.

“That’s a good report to have,” said Orrin Jones, state waterfowl biologist with the Iowa DNR. “It’s put together by the local wildlife biologist who observes the individual public wetlands in their unit.”

The wetland report, along with the seasonal migration report, is available on the waterfowl webpage at www.iowadnr.gov.

“Given these conditions, it’s important for hunters to scout ahead of the season and note the water levels and the access and which birds are using the wetlands – those two things will greatly improve their hunt,” Jones said.

Based on the spring breeding conditions in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Jones said he hopes to see additional young birds in the fall flight.

“We haven’t had the big push of migrating teal yet,” he said. “Generally, Iowa’s peak of teal migration statewide is in the middle of September, but weather is always a wild card.”

Iowa’s special September teal-only hunting season is an opportunity to introduce someone new to duck hunting. “September weather is usually pretty nice and teal are known to come in to decoys and often provide multiple opportunities for harvest,” Jones said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will issue its first migration report the week of Aug. 31.

“Scouting will be important to know which wetlands are holding teal, as well as what other ducks are using it. I would encourage hunters to avoid wetlands that are holding a lot of wood ducks and mallards and to setup with the sun at your back or at your side – use it to your advantage to help with identification. Only teal are legal during the special September teal season,” Jones said.

Shooting hours for the special September teal season begin at sunrise, which is later than the regular duck season. That change is intended to help with duck identification. “Hunters need to really be mindful of species identification when they’re scouting and before they pull the trigger,” he said.

Hunters are also reminded that if they hunt migratory game birds that they are required to register for HIP annually, either through the Go Outdoors Iowa app on their smartphone, through a link online at www.iowadnr.gov/waterfowl or by calling customer service at 515-725-8200 during normal business hours.

The HIP number must be written on the paper license on the line provided. Once registered, it will appear on the digital license. Migratory game birds include doves, ducks, geese, coots, woodcock and snipe.