North Iowa Outdoors: Survey Finds Iowa Pheasant Population 2nd Highest in a Decade

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources annual August statewide pheasant surveyaveraged 23 birds per route this year, which is the second highest count in more than a decade, behind only the 2025 survey. Iowa pheasant hunters should expect to have a pretty good season.

“Weather likely played a role in the lower counts this year, but 23 birds per route is the second highest average since 2015,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland game biologist with the Iowa DNR.

The combination of weather and habitat are two main drivers of Iowa’s pheasant population and last year, most of the state experienced a normal winter, followed by a wetter and warmer than normal spring.

“We had good counts come in from across the state where we had good habitat and good winter and spring conditions,” Bogenschutz said.

Hunters in the Northeast Region will likely see the biggest decrease, he said, but populations in Northwest, North-Central and West Central regions should be comparable to 2025.

The annual August roadside survey of upland game occurs between Aug. 1-15 each year, following the same 225 30-mile long routes. Staff with the Iowa DNR count pheasants, bobwhite quail, gray partridge, cottontail rabbits and white-tailed jackrabbits. Counts conducted on cool mornings when the sun is shining, with heavy dew and no wind produce the most consistent results.

Iowa’s bobwhite quail index was down statewide by 21 percent, but is right at the 10-year average. Southwest, South-Central and West-Central regions had the highest quail counts.

Gray partridge were most abundant in the North-Central, Central, Northwest and East-Central regions, which aligns with their preferred habitat of wide-open and treeless agricultural lands.

The survey found Iowa’s cottontail rabbit population at its highest level since 2014, 30 percent above the 10-year average, with the South-Central and Southeast regions leading the way. “This is another good year for cottontails. Our rabbit numbers have been very good over the past two years,” he said.

Survey conditions weren’t ideal after Aug. 5, Bogenschutz said, when the weather was more overcast, rainy and foggy.

Iowa’s pheasant season opens Oct. 31.