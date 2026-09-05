NIACC to Recognize Constitution Day On September 17

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will recognize Constitution Day on Thursday, September 17, with two special classes that are free and open to the public. The classes will explore topics related to the U.S. Constitution, voting rights and important constitutional issues throughout American history.

The U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights

The first class, The U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights, will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. in AC 101 in the NIACC Activity Center.

Instructor Norma Cook Everist will lead a discussion about what the Constitution means today, including voting rights, representation, inclusion, election processes and the challenges that continue to shape American democracy.

Everist is Distinguished Professor Emerita of Wartburg Theological Seminary, where she taught for 38 years. She previously taught at Yale Divinity School and is a graduate of NIACC. She has written 14 books and is a widely known lecturer across the country.

The Trial of the Century: The Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925

The second class, The Trial of the Century: The Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925, will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in BC 200 in the NIACC Beem Center.

Instructor Bennett Smith will explore the historic Scopes Monkey Trial and the conflict surrounding the teaching of evolution in public schools. The class will examine constitutional issues raised by the trial, including academic freedom, free speech, majoritarianism and the role of religion in American life.

Smith is a retired instructor of history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College. He also teaches in lifelong learning programs throughout the region, including the NIACC Lifelong Learning Institute, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Iowa State University and the LIFE program at Rochester Community and Technical College. Smith holds degrees in speech communication and history and currently serves on the Clear Lake City Council.

Both classes are free and open to the public. For more information, call 641-422-4358