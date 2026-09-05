Iowa 4-H Youth Honored for Outstanding Exhibits at the 2026 Iowa State Fair
More than 2,450 youth exhibitors displayed 3,378 static 4-H exhibits in the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building at the 2026 Iowa State Fair.
Youth showcased their cumulative learning projects in agriculture and natural resources; food and nutrition; home improvement; consumer management; child development; science, engineering and technology; visual arts; photography; personal development; clothing and fashion; and sewing and needle arts.
“The exhibits showcased by Iowa 4-H members reflect months of dedication, creativity and hands-on learning,” said Gail Castillo, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H exhibits building superintendent. “Each exhibit tells a unique story of growth and achievement, highlighting the skills, knowledge and confidence young people have gained through their 4-H experiences over the past year.”
Iowa State University Colleges Award Scholarships to Outstanding Exhibitors
Four Iowa State University colleges and departments recognized exceptional exhibits aligned with their academic programs, awarding recipients certificates and scholarships.
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Scholarship Recipients
The ISU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences honored 10 4-H members whose exhibits demonstrated excellence in fields related to the college’s majors:
- Olivia Enyart, Allamakee County, for a science, engineering and technology exhibit, “Plant the Moon”
- Mae Petersen, Audubon County, for a poetry communication exhibit
- Kale Dahlager, Black Hawk County, for a self-determined exhibit titled “Century of Stories”
- Morgan Chesnut, Boone County, for a child development exhibit on fifth-grade CPR guidance
- Karley Mattes, Dallas County, for a digital storytelling exhibit about Sept. 11
- Natalie Besler, Delaware County, for a sports photography educational display
- Cecilia Lammer, Dubuque County, for a child development exhibit on sign language
- Carter Lehrman, Jasper County, for a citizenship and civic engagement exhibit titled “250 Years of Freedom”
- Elise Kahl, Lyon County, for a health exhibit examining the effects of concussions and traumatic brain injuries
- Jediah Hunter, Page County, for a music exhibit on piano composition
College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Scholarship Recipients
The ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recognized nine youth whose exhibits highlighted innovation and excellence in agriculture and natural resources:
- Davin Wallace, Adair County, for a crop production and plant science exhibit
- Paul Foell, Buena Vista County, for an agriculture and natural resources exhibit on 3D printing a planter part
- Alexis Borkowski, Carroll County, for a horticulture and plant science exhibit on hydroponic systems
- McKenna Worrell, Cedar County, for a crop production and plant science exhibit on growing microgreens for chickens
- Briella Schutte, Clayton County, for a veterinary science exhibit on mastitis
- Isaac Book, Marion County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit on tallgrass prairie
- Anna Wiebold, Iowa County, for a consumer management exhibit on homemade granola
- Taylor Fay, Iowa County, for an animal science exhibit about chickens
- Morgan Knapp, Plymouth County, for an animal science cell model exhibit
College of Health and Human Sciences Scholarship Recipients
The ISU College of Health and Human Sciences recognized 12 exhibits focused on child development, health, nutrition, clothing and consumer sciences:
- Emma Steege, Black Hawk County, for a citizenship and civic engagement exhibit about Bags Beyond Borders
- Emma Rojas-Gunderson, Dubuque County, for a Clothing and Fashion: Constructed Norwegian dress
- Katy Kelly, Harrison County, for a health exhibit focused on liver health education
- Addison Willimack, Jackson County, for a Sewing and Needle Arts educational exhibit on upcycling a sweatshirt
- Mandeesa Vos, Jasper County, for a sewn garments and accessories exhibit featuring pink and burgundy mittens created for Ukraine
- Ella Lewis, Johnson County, for a Sewing and Needle Arts exhibit featuring constructed American marching band doll uniforms
- Miranda Marso, Kossuth County, for a leadership exhibit on 4-H 4-Families Meal Bags
- Tessaly Robertson, Linn County, for a child development exhibit on PB&J Dash
- Brie Marshall, Mahaska County, for a citizenship and civic engagement exhibit about donated beehives
- Cameyon James, Poweshiek County, for a health exhibit on weightlifting
- Madelynn Horan, Sac County, for a Food and Nutrition educational display
- Ila Holstein, West Pottawattamie County, for a health exhibit about ACL tears in females
Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering Scholarship Recipients
The ISU Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering awarded scholarships to five exhibits demonstrating exceptional engineering and design principles:
- Olivia Enyart, Allamakee County, for “Plant the Moon” exhibit
- Jack Hindin, Franklin County, for a coded 4-H-themed trivia game featuring interactive gameplay and score tracking
- Easton Reis, Howard County, for a mechanics toy rat rod tow truck exhibit
- Taylor Reis, Howard County, for a welded metal rod dog exhibit
- Eagle Bots, Johnson County, for their FIRST Tech Challenge competition robot group project. Members of the team are Ben Lothamer, Carl Gustafson, Cecilia Nuxoll, Cole S., Ellan Chiang, Tyler S. and Maverick Diller.
Innovation, Preservation and Industry Awards
The 2026 Iowa 4-H Innovation Award, presented by Praxidyn, was awarded to Eagle Bots of Johnson County for their FIRST Tech Challenge 2025-2026 season competition robot. Team members include Ben Lothamer, Carl Gustafson, Cecilia Nuxoll, Cole S., Ellan Chiang, Tyler S. and Maverick Diller. The award recognizes innovation, engineering, learning and perseverance, and includes a scholarship from Doug and Kathy Applegate.
The Iowa Questers Preservation and Restoration Special Recognition honored 4-H members who restored family heirlooms and historically significant items:
- Gold: Nora Lowden, Madison County, for a Mission/Shaker-style chair with slat back construction
- Silver: Nora Lowden, Madison County, for a 1920s mahogany secretary desk
- Bronze: Dylan Howe, Floyd County, for a restored Shell oil pump
The International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter 5 recognized 13 youth who restored International Harvester equipment or incorporated IH history and equipment into their project work. Recipients received a monetary award, a certificate and a one-year club membership.
- Joseph Von Muenster, Cedar County, for a restored 1466 International tractor
- Rylee Langreck, Fayette County, for a restored Farmall 350
- Parker Langreck, Fayette County, for a restored Farmall 400
- Adrianne Shimek, Howard County, for a restored IH pedal tractor
- Zebulon Kremer, Jones County, for a restored IH pedal tractor
- Isaac Sievert, Jones County, for a farm model display with IH equipment
- Gage Maurer, Muscatine County, for an IH display shelf
- Ella Peterson, Pocahontas County, for a restored IH pedal tractor and wagon
- Makayla Allen, Polk County, for original artwork of a Farmall silhouette painted on a weathered IH fender
- Tate Bombei, Washington County, for a rebuilt 1466 Farmall
- Brandon Mullenix, Woodbury County, for a restored Cub Cadet tractor
- Tyler Mullenix, Woodbury County, for a photograph of a Farmall M
- Axel Flattum, Worth County, for a Farmall H tractor hood table
New FCCLA Award Recognizes Family and Consumer Sciences Excellence
A new recognition debuted at the 2026 Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Association of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America honored six Iowa 4-H members demonstrating excellence in family and consumer sciences and related project areas:
- Alice Thiel, Boone County – Clothing and Fashion
- Cecilia Lammer, Dubuque County – Child Development
- Ashlynn Hosbond, Jasper County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement
- Kegun Warburton, Mitchell County – Photography
- Brylee Dotzler, Shelby County – Home Improvement
- Emilia Maynard, Woodbury County – Thrifty Meal Challenge
Additional Special Recognitions
Iowa Tree Farm Committee Recognition
The Iowa Tree Farm Committee recognized the following outstanding exhibits showcasing forestry in Iowa:
- Kalvin Johnson, Adair County, for a white oak tree planting project exhibit
- Laurel Collins, Hamilton County, for a forestry exhibit on garlic mustard
- Emmet Nostrom, Humboldt County, for an emerald ash borer effect exhibit
- Jack Reeves, Lucas County, for a corkscrew willow tree exhibit
- Weston Duke, Poweshiek County, for an exhibit on tree identification
- Lucille Jerome, Ringgold County, for a horticulture and plant science exhibit on apple trees
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Recognition
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recognized outstanding exhibits highlighting conservation practices in Iowa. Recipients were:
- Chelsie Connor, Allamakee County, for a repurposed material-built pollinator hotel entomology exhibit
- Weldon Howard, Davis County, for an entomology exhibit on bee populations
- Felicity Send, Dubuque County, for a crop production and plant science exhibit about an experimental study and numerical analysis of commercial and organic fertilizers on decomposition rates of Gossypium hirsutum in zone 5a soil
- Rylee Robson, Guthrie County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit on soil conservation
- Tessaly Robertson, Linn County, for an agriculture and natural resources exhibit on types of Iowa rocks
- Jack Reeves, Lucas County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit about the stewardship of pasture agriculture and natural resources
- Isaac Book, Marion County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit on tallgrass prairie
- Jonathan Book, Marion County, for an agriculture and natural resources exhibit about sustainable agriculture
- Jacob Rasmussen, Mills County, for a wooden bee house entomology exhibit
- Alex Nordyke, Page County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit on milkweed education
- Amanda King, Sioux County, for an agriculture and natural resources watercolor painting titled “Soil: Where it all begins” exhibit
- Logan Plowman, Van Buren County, for a crop production and plant science exhibit on cover crops and soil erosion
- Everett Bott, Warren County, for an entomology exhibit about wild hive rescue bee operations and swarming boxes
Judge’s Choice Awards
The Iowa 4-H Foundation Judge’s Choice Purple Rosettes were awarded to exhibits that exceeded expectations for blue ribbon standards.
Ag and Natural Resources/Animals Judge’s Choice Awards
- Easton Brokaw, Clarke County – Fish and Wildlife
- Kenton Pirkl, Poweshiek County – Farm Model Display
- Cade Wickard, Cass County – Animal Science
- Lennox Moser, Clayton County – Veterinary Science
- Autumn Stewart, Fayette County – Veterinary Science
- Paul Foell, Buena Vista County – Other Agriculture and Natural Resources
Creative Arts Judge’s Choice Awards
- Reid Christensen, Audubon County – Photography
- Ben Rosauer, Benton County – Photography
- Tess Enabnit, Cerro Gordo County – Photography
- Owen Rychnovsky, Dallas County – Photography
- Callee Schutte, East Pottawattamie County – Photography
- Cohen Kirchhoff, Jackson County – Photography
- Ty Johnson, Jackson County – Photography
- Tripp Hegewald, Johnson County – Photography
- Gannon Frantz, Louisa County – Photography
- Abigail Longley, Lucas County – Photography
- Meriden McDaniel, Marshall County – Photography
- Rayna Hunter, Page County – Photography
- Chloe Clark, Polk County – Photography
- Jacee McDonough, Sac County – Photography
- Marshall Mess, Scott County – Photography
- Cohen Gaffey, Story County – Photography
- Owen Williams, Story County – Photography
- Daniel Vinson, Tama County – Photography
- Ella Blume, Clay County – Creative Photography
- Hadley Moore, Emmet County – Creative Photography
- Peyton Davis, Calhoun County – Visual Arts: Original Art
- Luke Leytem, Jones County – Visual Arts: Original Art
- Emma Hurd, Sac County – Visual Arts: Original Art
- Melany Horan, Sac County – Visual Arts: Original Art
- Jadrienne Langreck, Winneshiek County – Visual Arts: Original Art
- Sienna Karrer, Woodbury County – Visual Arts: Original Art
- Trinity Tague, Clinton County – Visual Arts: Design, Process or Technique Exploration
- Madie Deutmeyer, Delaware County – Visual Arts: Design, Process or Technique Exploration
- Eliza Van Zante, Mahaska County – Visual Arts: Design, Process or Technique Exploration
- Clara Erickson, Poweshiek County – Visual Arts: Design, Process or Technique Exploration
Family and Consumer Sciences Judge’s Choice Awards
- Cecilia Lammer, Dubuque County – Child Development
- Emma Rojas-Gunderson, Dubuque County – Clothing and Fashion: Constructed/Sewn Garments and Accessories
- Tenley Westergard, Sioux County Clothing and Fashion: Constructed/Sewn Garments and Accessories
- Kolby Oldenkamp, Sioux County – Consumer Management
- Gina Lutgen, Benton County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product
- Cassandra Harvey, Emmet County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product
- Wyatt Eekhoff, Hancock County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product
- Iris Wagner, Jackson County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product
- Kaden Frankfurt, Jones County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product
- Shelby Dwyer, Polk County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product
- Cora Smith, Woodbury County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product
- Katherine Zylstra, Jasper County – Food and Nutrition: Educational Display
- Kennadi Albert, Van Buren County Food and Nutrition: Educational Display
- Keatyn Sander, Carroll County – Home Improvement
- Breegan Lindsey, Decatur County – Home Improvement
- Blain Dingus, Des Moines County – Home Improvement
- Taylor Larsen, Emmet County – Home Improvement
- Nina Herring, Hardin County – Home Improvement
- Brynn Montross, Iowa County – Home Improvement
- Carter Dudley, Jasper County – Home Improvement
- Addyson Eiben, Johnson County – Home Improvement
- Anna Seymour, Polk County – Home Improvement
- Addie Nelson, Woodbury County – Home Improvement
- Gracie Nelson, Woodbury County – Home Improvement
- Hailey Thode, Black Hawk County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item
- Emma Schlarmann, Delaware County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item
- Rebekah Gogel, Delaware County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item
- Quinten Pergande, Hancock County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item
- Ella Lewis, Johnson County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item
- Kinsley Yoder, Johnson County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item
- Sienna Karrer, Woodbury County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item
- Hadley Doerder, Boone County – Thrifty Meal Challenge
- Kaitlyn McBeth, Boone County – Thrifty Meal Challenge
Personal Development Judge’s Choice Awards
- Karley Cooksley and Mya Refstie, Benton County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement
- Samuel Wuebker, Iowa County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement
- Henry Ciecior, Johnson County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement
- Genevieve Melcher, Winneshiek County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement
- Gracie Nelson, Woodbury County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement
- Brett McInnis, Plymouth County – 4-H Poster Communication Exhibit
- Samantha Zahradnik, Benton County – Leadership
- Maddox Weigelt, Story County – Leadership
- Weston Bogue, Carroll County – Self-Determined
- Gwyneth Crandall, Fayette County – Self-Determined
Science, Engineering and Technology Judge’s Choice Awards
- Brody Dotzler, Shelby County – Mechanics
- Shannahan Smith, Delaware County – Repaired or Restored Tractor
- Jacob Stewart, Linn County – Woodworking
- Nathan Stewart, Linn County – Woodworking
- Jacob Dell, Story County – Woodworking
- Tyler Hoeger, Delaware County – Woodworking
- Kinley Perina, Mills County – Science, Engineering and Technology
- Taylor Reis, Howard County – Welding
The Iowa 4-H Exhibits Building highlights the learning that takes place through the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, where young people gain valuable life skills through hands-on projects and experiences. Each exhibit reflects the 4-H commitment to empowering youth to discover their passions, build confidence and make meaningful contributions to their communities.
View the full 2026 4-H exhibit results on FairEntry. For more information on 4-H at the Iowa State Fair, visit the Iowa 4-H webpage or contact Gail Castillo at gail@iastate.edu.
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