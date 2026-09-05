Iowa 4-H Youth Honored for Outstanding Exhibits at the 2026 Iowa State Fair

More than 2,450 youth exhibitors displayed 3,378 static 4-H exhibits in the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building at the 2026 Iowa State Fair.

Youth showcased their cumulative learning projects in agriculture and natural resources; food and nutrition; home improvement; consumer management; child development; science, engineering and technology; visual arts; photography; personal development; clothing and fashion; and sewing and needle arts.

“The exhibits showcased by Iowa 4-H members reflect months of dedication, creativity and hands-on learning,” said Gail Castillo, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H exhibits building superintendent. “Each exhibit tells a unique story of growth and achievement, highlighting the skills, knowledge and confidence young people have gained through their 4-H experiences over the past year.”

Iowa State University Colleges Award Scholarships to Outstanding Exhibitors

Four Iowa State University colleges and departments recognized exceptional exhibits aligned with their academic programs, awarding recipients certificates and scholarships.

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Scholarship Recipients

The ISU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences honored 10 4-H members whose exhibits demonstrated excellence in fields related to the college’s majors:

Olivia Enyart, Allamakee County, for a science, engineering and technology exhibit, “Plant the Moon”

Mae Petersen, Audubon County, for a poetry communication exhibit

Kale Dahlager, Black Hawk County, for a self-determined exhibit titled “Century of Stories”

Morgan Chesnut, Boone County, for a child development exhibit on fifth-grade CPR guidance

Karley Mattes, Dallas County, for a digital storytelling exhibit about Sept. 11

Natalie Besler, Delaware County, for a sports photography educational display

Cecilia Lammer, Dubuque County, for a child development exhibit on sign language

Carter Lehrman, Jasper County, for a citizenship and civic engagement exhibit titled “250 Years of Freedom”

Elise Kahl, Lyon County, for a health exhibit examining the effects of concussions and traumatic brain injuries

Jediah Hunter, Page County, for a music exhibit on piano composition

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Scholarship Recipients

The ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recognized nine youth whose exhibits highlighted innovation and excellence in agriculture and natural resources:

Davin Wallace, Adair County, for a crop production and plant science exhibit

Paul Foell, Buena Vista County, for an agriculture and natural resources exhibit on 3D printing a planter part

Alexis Borkowski, Carroll County, for a horticulture and plant science exhibit on hydroponic systems

McKenna Worrell, Cedar County, for a crop production and plant science exhibit on growing microgreens for chickens

Briella Schutte, Clayton County, for a veterinary science exhibit on mastitis

Isaac Book, Marion County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit on tallgrass prairie

Anna Wiebold, Iowa County, for a consumer management exhibit on homemade granola

Taylor Fay, Iowa County, for an animal science exhibit about chickens

Morgan Knapp, Plymouth County, for an animal science cell model exhibit

College of Health and Human Sciences Scholarship Recipients

The ISU College of Health and Human Sciences recognized 12 exhibits focused on child development, health, nutrition, clothing and consumer sciences:

Emma Steege, Black Hawk County, for a citizenship and civic engagement exhibit about Bags Beyond Borders

Emma Rojas-Gunderson, Dubuque County, for a Clothing and Fashion: Constructed Norwegian dress

Katy Kelly, Harrison County, for a health exhibit focused on liver health education

Addison Willimack, Jackson County, for a Sewing and Needle Arts educational exhibit on upcycling a sweatshirt

Mandeesa Vos, Jasper County, for a sewn garments and accessories exhibit featuring pink and burgundy mittens created for Ukraine

Ella Lewis, Johnson County, for a Sewing and Needle Arts exhibit featuring constructed American marching band doll uniforms

Miranda Marso, Kossuth County, for a leadership exhibit on 4-H 4-Families Meal Bags

Tessaly Robertson, Linn County, for a child development exhibit on PB&J Dash

Brie Marshall, Mahaska County, for a citizenship and civic engagement exhibit about donated beehives

Cameyon James, Poweshiek County, for a health exhibit on weightlifting

Madelynn Horan, Sac County, for a Food and Nutrition educational display

Ila Holstein, West Pottawattamie County, for a health exhibit about ACL tears in females

Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering Scholarship Recipients

The ISU Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering awarded scholarships to five exhibits demonstrating exceptional engineering and design principles:

Olivia Enyart, Allamakee County, for “Plant the Moon” exhibit

Jack Hindin, Franklin County, for a coded 4-H-themed trivia game featuring interactive gameplay and score tracking

Easton Reis, Howard County, for a mechanics toy rat rod tow truck exhibit

Taylor Reis, Howard County, for a welded metal rod dog exhibit

Eagle Bots, Johnson County, for their FIRST Tech Challenge competition robot group project. Members of the team are Ben Lothamer, Carl Gustafson, Cecilia Nuxoll, Cole S., Ellan Chiang, Tyler S. and Maverick Diller.

Innovation, Preservation and Industry Awards

The 2026 Iowa 4-H Innovation Award, presented by Praxidyn, was awarded to Eagle Bots of Johnson County for their FIRST Tech Challenge 2025-2026 season competition robot. Team members include Ben Lothamer, Carl Gustafson, Cecilia Nuxoll, Cole S., Ellan Chiang, Tyler S. and Maverick Diller. The award recognizes innovation, engineering, learning and perseverance, and includes a scholarship from Doug and Kathy Applegate.

The Iowa Questers Preservation and Restoration Special Recognition honored 4-H members who restored family heirlooms and historically significant items:

Gold: Nora Lowden, Madison County, for a Mission/Shaker-style chair with slat back construction

Silver: Nora Lowden, Madison County, for a 1920s mahogany secretary desk

Bronze: Dylan Howe, Floyd County, for a restored Shell oil pump

The International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter 5 recognized 13 youth who restored International Harvester equipment or incorporated IH history and equipment into their project work. Recipients received a monetary award, a certificate and a one-year club membership.

Joseph Von Muenster, Cedar County, for a restored 1466 International tractor

Rylee Langreck, Fayette County, for a restored Farmall 350

Parker Langreck, Fayette County, for a restored Farmall 400

Adrianne Shimek, Howard County, for a restored IH pedal tractor

Zebulon Kremer, Jones County, for a restored IH pedal tractor

Isaac Sievert, Jones County, for a farm model display with IH equipment

Gage Maurer, Muscatine County, for an IH display shelf

Ella Peterson, Pocahontas County, for a restored IH pedal tractor and wagon

Makayla Allen, Polk County, for original artwork of a Farmall silhouette painted on a weathered IH fender

Tate Bombei, Washington County, for a rebuilt 1466 Farmall

Brandon Mullenix, Woodbury County, for a restored Cub Cadet tractor

Tyler Mullenix, Woodbury County, for a photograph of a Farmall M

Axel Flattum, Worth County, for a Farmall H tractor hood table

New FCCLA Award Recognizes Family and Consumer Sciences Excellence

A new recognition debuted at the 2026 Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Association of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America honored six Iowa 4-H members demonstrating excellence in family and consumer sciences and related project areas:

Alice Thiel, Boone County – Clothing and Fashion

Cecilia Lammer, Dubuque County – Child Development

Ashlynn Hosbond, Jasper County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement

Kegun Warburton, Mitchell County – Photography

Brylee Dotzler, Shelby County – Home Improvement

Emilia Maynard, Woodbury County – Thrifty Meal Challenge

Additional Special Recognitions

Iowa Tree Farm Committee Recognition

The Iowa Tree Farm Committee recognized the following outstanding exhibits showcasing forestry in Iowa:

Kalvin Johnson, Adair County, for a white oak tree planting project exhibit

Laurel Collins, Hamilton County, for a forestry exhibit on garlic mustard

Emmet Nostrom, Humboldt County, for an emerald ash borer effect exhibit

Jack Reeves, Lucas County, for a corkscrew willow tree exhibit

Weston Duke, Poweshiek County, for an exhibit on tree identification

Lucille Jerome, Ringgold County, for a horticulture and plant science exhibit on apple trees

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Recognition

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recognized outstanding exhibits highlighting conservation practices in Iowa. Recipients were:

Chelsie Connor, Allamakee County, for a repurposed material-built pollinator hotel entomology exhibit

Weldon Howard, Davis County, for an entomology exhibit on bee populations

Felicity Send, Dubuque County, for a crop production and plant science exhibit about an experimental study and numerical analysis of commercial and organic fertilizers on decomposition rates of Gossypium hirsutum in zone 5a soil

Rylee Robson, Guthrie County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit on soil conservation

Tessaly Robertson, Linn County, for an agriculture and natural resources exhibit on types of Iowa rocks

Jack Reeves, Lucas County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit about the stewardship of pasture agriculture and natural resources

Isaac Book, Marion County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit on tallgrass prairie

Jonathan Book, Marion County, for an agriculture and natural resources exhibit about sustainable agriculture

Jacob Rasmussen, Mills County, for a wooden bee house entomology exhibit

Alex Nordyke, Page County, for a conservation, environment and sustainability exhibit on milkweed education

Amanda King, Sioux County, for an agriculture and natural resources watercolor painting titled “Soil: Where it all begins” exhibit

Logan Plowman, Van Buren County, for a crop production and plant science exhibit on cover crops and soil erosion

Everett Bott, Warren County, for an entomology exhibit about wild hive rescue bee operations and swarming boxes

Judge’s Choice Awards

The Iowa 4-H Foundation Judge’s Choice Purple Rosettes were awarded to exhibits that exceeded expectations for blue ribbon standards.

Ag and Natural Resources/Animals Judge’s Choice Awards

Easton Brokaw, Clarke County – Fish and Wildlife

Kenton Pirkl, Poweshiek County – Farm Model Display

Cade Wickard, Cass County – Animal Science

Lennox Moser, Clayton County – Veterinary Science

Autumn Stewart, Fayette County – Veterinary Science

Paul Foell, Buena Vista County – Other Agriculture and Natural Resources

Creative Arts Judge’s Choice Awards

Reid Christensen, Audubon County – Photography

Ben Rosauer, Benton County – Photography

Tess Enabnit, Cerro Gordo County – Photography

Owen Rychnovsky, Dallas County – Photography

Callee Schutte, East Pottawattamie County – Photography

Cohen Kirchhoff, Jackson County – Photography

Ty Johnson, Jackson County – Photography

Tripp Hegewald, Johnson County – Photography

Gannon Frantz, Louisa County – Photography

Abigail Longley, Lucas County – Photography

Meriden McDaniel, Marshall County – Photography

Rayna Hunter, Page County – Photography

Chloe Clark, Polk County – Photography

Jacee McDonough, Sac County – Photography

Marshall Mess, Scott County – Photography

Cohen Gaffey, Story County – Photography

Owen Williams, Story County – Photography

Daniel Vinson, Tama County – Photography

Ella Blume, Clay County – Creative Photography

Hadley Moore, Emmet County – Creative Photography

Peyton Davis, Calhoun County – Visual Arts: Original Art

Luke Leytem, Jones County – Visual Arts: Original Art

Emma Hurd, Sac County – Visual Arts: Original Art

Melany Horan, Sac County – Visual Arts: Original Art

Jadrienne Langreck, Winneshiek County – Visual Arts: Original Art

Sienna Karrer, Woodbury County – Visual Arts: Original Art

Trinity Tague, Clinton County – Visual Arts: Design, Process or Technique Exploration

Madie Deutmeyer, Delaware County – Visual Arts: Design, Process or Technique Exploration

Eliza Van Zante, Mahaska County – Visual Arts: Design, Process or Technique Exploration

Clara Erickson, Poweshiek County – Visual Arts: Design, Process or Technique Exploration

Family and Consumer Sciences Judge’s Choice Awards

Cecilia Lammer, Dubuque County – Child Development

Emma Rojas-Gunderson, Dubuque County – Clothing and Fashion: Constructed/Sewn Garments and Accessories

Tenley Westergard, Sioux County Clothing and Fashion: Constructed/Sewn Garments and Accessories

Kolby Oldenkamp, Sioux County – Consumer Management

Gina Lutgen, Benton County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product

Cassandra Harvey, Emmet County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product

Wyatt Eekhoff, Hancock County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product

Iris Wagner, Jackson County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product

Kaden Frankfurt, Jones County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product

Shelby Dwyer, Polk County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product

Cora Smith, Woodbury County – Food and Nutrition: Prepared Product

Katherine Zylstra, Jasper County – Food and Nutrition: Educational Display

Kennadi Albert, Van Buren County Food and Nutrition: Educational Display

Keatyn Sander, Carroll County – Home Improvement

Breegan Lindsey, Decatur County – Home Improvement

Blain Dingus, Des Moines County – Home Improvement

Taylor Larsen, Emmet County – Home Improvement

Nina Herring, Hardin County – Home Improvement

Brynn Montross, Iowa County – Home Improvement

Carter Dudley, Jasper County – Home Improvement

Addyson Eiben, Johnson County – Home Improvement

Anna Seymour, Polk County – Home Improvement

Addie Nelson, Woodbury County – Home Improvement

Gracie Nelson, Woodbury County – Home Improvement

Hailey Thode, Black Hawk County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item

Emma Schlarmann, Delaware County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item

Rebekah Gogel, Delaware County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item

Quinten Pergande, Hancock County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item

Ella Lewis, Johnson County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item

Kinsley Yoder, Johnson County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item

Sienna Karrer, Woodbury County – Sewing and Needle Arts: Constructed Item

Hadley Doerder, Boone County – Thrifty Meal Challenge

Kaitlyn McBeth, Boone County – Thrifty Meal Challenge

Personal Development Judge’s Choice Awards

Karley Cooksley and Mya Refstie, Benton County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement

Samuel Wuebker, Iowa County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement

Henry Ciecior, Johnson County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement

Genevieve Melcher, Winneshiek County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement

Gracie Nelson, Woodbury County – Citizenship and Civic Engagement

Brett McInnis, Plymouth County – 4-H Poster Communication Exhibit

Samantha Zahradnik, Benton County – Leadership

Maddox Weigelt, Story County – Leadership

Weston Bogue, Carroll County – Self-Determined

Gwyneth Crandall, Fayette County – Self-Determined

Science, Engineering and Technology Judge’s Choice Awards

Brody Dotzler, Shelby County – Mechanics

Shannahan Smith, Delaware County – Repaired or Restored Tractor

Jacob Stewart, Linn County – Woodworking

Nathan Stewart, Linn County – Woodworking

Jacob Dell, Story County – Woodworking

Tyler Hoeger, Delaware County – Woodworking

Kinley Perina, Mills County – Science, Engineering and Technology

Taylor Reis, Howard County – Welding

The Iowa 4-H Exhibits Building highlights the learning that takes place through the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, where young people gain valuable life skills through hands-on projects and experiences. Each exhibit reflects the 4-H commitment to empowering youth to discover their passions, build confidence and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

View the full 2026 4-H exhibit results on FairEntry. For more information on 4-H at the Iowa State Fair, visit the Iowa 4-H webpage or contact Gail Castillo at gail@iastate.edu.

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