Duncanfest Scheduled in September

The 23rd Annual Duncanfest takes place Sept. 19th and 20th, 2026. Duncan, Iowa, a small Czech village nestled in the beautiful Iowa countryside, is home to the famous Duncanfest. The festivities are held in the gorgeous Duncan Community Ballroom, where superb old time dance music is the priority. Three well-known bands will take the stage this year for your entertainment.

Dancing starts at noon, Sat. Sept. 19th , with Duncan’s own Malek’s

Fishermen Band. This energetic group has been playing since 1932 and features a full band sound along with three-part vocals in English, Czech and German. With Eric and Kim’s kids recently joining in, it makes 4 generations of musicians playing on this band. Alternating with Malek’s is the highly acclaimed Mark Vyhlidal Band from Fremont, Nebraska. Mark’s band has been traveling the Midwest since 1973, and just returned from the National Polka Festival in Ennis, Texas. Mark is a well-trained musician and he only hires the most magnificent side men. Piano accordion, button accordion, trumpets, reeds, a tight rhythm section, along with many vocals will keep the audience absorbed until 8pm. Sunday morning, Sept. 20th, things start early at 8 A.M. with Malek’s Fishermen Band playing for the polka worship service followed by a breakfast buffet, all at the ballroom! The dancing starts back up at noon with the featured band, Mark Vyhlidal, getting the party back in full swing. Alternating with Mark, will be Adam Sandhurst’s Jolly Jammers, from Minnesota playing until 6P.M.

Adam is known as a superb concertina player and has a full family band to back him up: horns, rhythm section, and many vocals in English and German. The annual queen contest will be held Sunday as well. The reigning Queen, Liz Miller, and Miss Congeniality, Laura Malek, both from Iowa, will be passing their crowns onto eager recipients.

The Duncan Ballroom is an air-conditioned ballroom with a 50 by 75-foot

hardwood dance floor. Continual renovations keep the hall updated and one of the most beautiful ballrooms around. Czech meals, including kolaches, will be served daily, and a full bar is open for your pleasure. The Duncan Campground is located behind the ballroom and is a great place to spend the weekend. Everyone is welcome to enjoy Duncanfest, whether it be dancing or just coming to listen and make new friends. The ballroom workers are volunteers who work hard to keep this historic 1952 ballroom a great place to party.

Duncan, IA is located between Britt and Garner, IA on Hwy 18. For more

information, call Eric at 641-425-0102 or Bob at 641-923-3316, or email Eric at hornman77@hotmail.com . You can also check out the ballroom website at

www.duncanballroom.com .

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