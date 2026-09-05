Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Labor Day Weekend Fishing Begins
Summer may be winding down, but there is still time to create unforgettable memories with family and friends.
Wherever your Labor Day travels take you, fun and adventure awaits at Iowa state parks and forests, beaches, rivers and lakes. Pack a picnic, grab the tackle box and savor the final moments of summer.
Have fun and stay safe this holiday weekend with our easy tips and reminders.
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Water temperatures are in the upper 70s in the district. Last updated on 09/03/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 78.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig near patches of vegetation, the stone piers in Town Bay, and on the rock piles from boat. Most fish are 7-inches.
Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat.
Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye along the dredge cuts and near the rock piles in the east basin. Try crankbaits, crawler harness rigs, or a minnow and jig.
Crawford Creek Impoundment (Ida)
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills near submerged brush piles. Bigger fish are 7- to 8-inches long.
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 78.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom.
Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye off shore near the dredge cuts. Use crankbaits, a jig tipped with a minnow fished just off the bottom, or a bottom bouncer with a crawler harness.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Black Bullhead – Fair: Catch 10- to 11-inch bullhead from shore along the jetties; use a piece of crawler fished on or near the bottom.
Bluegill – Fair
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 08/27/2026
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Black Crappie – Good: Drift or troll live bait or small crappie jigs along the north shore.
Bluegill – Fair
- Water Temperature (°F): 78.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The lake is one inch below crest. Water clarity is around 22 inches.
Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching fish near vegetation with jigs and live bait.
Yellow Bass – Good: Anglers are catching mostly 7- to 8-inch fish.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll small jigs or minnows.
Bluegill – Good: Average size is 7- to 8-inches. Use small jigs tipped with nightcrawlers.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll live bait or small crappie jigs.
Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs or nightcrawler pieces near woody structure.
Largemouth Bass – Good
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Submerged aquatic vegetation is thick in areas. Water clarity is around 8 inches.
Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater and weedless baits.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Bluegill – Slow
Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater and weedless baits.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
River level is 4.68 feet.
Northern Pike – Fair
Smallmouth Bass – Fair
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Lake temperatures are holding in the mid 70s. Lake temperatures should remain warm for a while yet due to continued warm weather. Water levels are just below crest. Some lakes are experiencing late summer algae blooms. The fishing bite is trending up. Last updated on 09/03/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The bass and panfish bite has been good, but has begun to slow a bit.
Black Crappie – Fair
Yellow Bass – Fair
- Water Temperature (°F): 73.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 73.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Vegetation has started to fall back, making navigation easier.
Yellow Perch – Fair
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The lake still has a slight algae bloom.
- Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
A large blue-green algae bloom has been observed on the lake. The down wind side typically has been worse. Lake level is at crest.
Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized bass.
Walleye – Good: Anglers are targeting fish effectively using livescope, as well as trolling.
- Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The lake is experiencing a slight algae bloom; water clarity remains good.
Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are out a bit deeper. Many anglers are catching fish upwards of 9-inches.
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Help us protect Iowa lakes and rivers from aquatic invasive species by cleaning, draining and drying your boat and equipment everytime your boat leaves the water.
Learn more about aquatic invasive species on the DNR webpage.
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