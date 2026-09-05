Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Labor Day Weekend Fishing Begins

Summer may be winding down, but there is still time to create unforgettable memories with family and friends.

Wherever your Labor Day travels take you, fun and adventure awaits at Iowa state parks and forests, beaches, rivers and lakes. Pack a picnic, grab the tackle box and savor the final moments of summer.

Have fun and stay safe this holiday weekend with our easy tips and reminders.

Area Weather

Saturday Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Labor Day A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the upper 70s in the district. Last updated on 09/03/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 78.0

78.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig near patches of vegetation, the stone piers in Town Bay, and on the rock piles from boat. Most fish are 7-inches.

Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat.

Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye along the dredge cuts and near the rock piles in the east basin. Try crankbaits, crawler harness rigs, or a minnow and jig.

Crawford Creek Impoundment (Ida)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills near submerged brush piles. Bigger fish are 7- to 8-inches long.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 78.0

78.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom.

Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye off shore near the dredge cuts. Use crankbaits, a jig tipped with a minnow fished just off the bottom, or a bottom bouncer with a crawler harness.

Swan Lake (Carroll)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Bullhead – Fair: Catch 10- to 11-inch bullhead from shore along the jetties; use a piece of crawler fished on or near the bottom.

Bluegill – Fair

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 08/27/2026

Beeds Lake (Franklin)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Drift or troll live bait or small crappie jigs along the north shore.

Bluegill – Fair

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 78.0

78.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is one inch below crest. Water clarity is around 22 inches.

Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching fish near vegetation with jigs and live bait.

Yellow Bass – Good: Anglers are catching mostly 7- to 8-inch fish.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll small jigs or minnows.

Bluegill – Good: Average size is 7- to 8-inches. Use small jigs tipped with nightcrawlers.

Lower Pine Lake (Hardin)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll live bait or small crappie jigs.

Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs or nightcrawler pieces near woody structure.

Largemouth Bass – Good

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Submerged aquatic vegetation is thick in areas. Water clarity is around 8 inches.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater and weedless baits.

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Slow

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater and weedless baits.

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 4.68 feet.

Northern Pike – Fair

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are holding in the mid 70s. Lake temperatures should remain warm for a while yet due to continued warm weather. Water levels are just below crest. Some lakes are experiencing late summer algae blooms. The fishing bite is trending up. Last updated on 09/03/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 75.0

75.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The bass and panfish bite has been good, but has begun to slow a bit.

Black Crappie – Fair

Yellow Bass – Fair

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Water Temperature (°F): 73.0

73.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Little Swan Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 73.0

73.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Vegetation has started to fall back, making navigation easier.

Yellow Perch – Fair

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 75.0

75.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake still has a slight algae bloom.

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 75.0

75.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

A large blue-green algae bloom has been observed on the lake. The down wind side typically has been worse. Lake level is at crest.

Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized bass.

Walleye – Good: Anglers are targeting fish effectively using livescope, as well as trolling.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 75.0

75.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is experiencing a slight algae bloom; water clarity remains good.

Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are out a bit deeper. Many anglers are catching fish upwards of 9-inches.

Help us protect Iowa lakes and rivers from aquatic invasive species by cleaning, draining and drying your boat and equipment everytime your boat leaves the water. Learn more about aquatic invasive species on the DNR webpage.