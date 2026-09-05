2026 High School Football: Week 2 Area Scores
September 4, 2026
Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from week 2 in the KIOW listening area:
*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*
8-Player
#7 North Union 55, North Iowa 6
Northwood-Kensett 53, Harris-Lake Park 0
#3 Bishop Garrigan 65, #9 Riceville 14
Class A
#5 West Hancock 12, AGWSR 9
Newman Catholic 29, Belmond-Klemme 22
(1A) Central Springs 59, Lake Mills 14
#6 Saint Ansgar 34, Starmont 7
#9 West Fork 61, BCLUW 6
Class 1A
(2A) Osage 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Central Springs 59, (A) Lake Mills 14
Class 2A
(3A) Charles City 6, Forest City 2
Osage 46, (1A) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Class 3A
#1 Clear Lake 25, Humboldt 0
2A #1 Kuemper Catholic 45, Algona 7
Class 4A
Gilbert 44, Mason City 6
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