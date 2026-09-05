Local Sports

2026 High School Football: Week 2 Area Scores

September 4, 2026

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland11 hours agoLast Updated: September 5, 2026

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from week 2 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

#7 North Union 55, North Iowa 6

Northwood-Kensett 53, Harris-Lake Park 0

#3 Bishop Garrigan 65, #9 Riceville 14

Class A

#5 West Hancock 12, AGWSR 9

Newman Catholic 29, Belmond-Klemme 22

(1A) Central Springs 59, Lake Mills 14

#6 Saint Ansgar 34, Starmont 7

#9 West Fork 61, BCLUW 6

Class 1A

(2A) Osage 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Central Springs 59, (A) Lake Mills 14

Class 2A

(3A) Charles City 6, Forest City 2

Osage 46, (1A) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Class 3A

#1 Clear Lake 25, Humboldt 0

2A #1 Kuemper Catholic 45, Algona 7

Class 4A

Gilbert 44, Mason City 6

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland11 hours agoLast Updated: September 5, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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