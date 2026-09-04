Gary Hobbie

Gary D. Hobbie, 87, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 11, 2026, at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion is in charge of arrangements.