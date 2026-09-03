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Worthwhile Solar Farm West Project Underway

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: September 2, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were made aware of the work being done on the Worthwhile Solar Farm West project.  The spokespeson for the project explained that things are initially underway.

She stated that construction work will begin shortly.

There is a concern about potential crop damage, but the  Worth County Supervisors were reassured that the problem would be addressed.

The question of when the Iowa Utilities Board would make a decision on the request for approval was also asked by the supervisors.

The supervisors accepted the report on the project.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: September 2, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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