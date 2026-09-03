Mason City-Hosted World Aerobatic Championship Ends With French Pilot’s Historic Third Straight Title

MASON CITY, Iowa — French pilot Florent Oddon became the first competitor in the history of the FAI World Aerobatic Championship to win three consecutive world titles, capturing the Unlimited category crown at the 33rd edition of the event, held here Aug. 24-Sept. 2.

Oddon, a captain with France’s Équipe de Voltige de l’Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace, entered the competition as the two-time defending champion, having won in 2022 in Leszno, Poland, and in 2024 in Mokre, Poland. His victory in Mason City extends that streak to three, a feat no pilot had previously accomplished in the championship’s history, according to competition organizers and FAI records.

The event also brought a team title for France. Oddon’s score combined with those of teammates Mikaela Brageot and Sébastien Souchet to place the French Unlimited Aerobatic Team atop the team standings.

The championship drew more than 35 of the world’s top aerobatic pilots to Mason City Municipal Airport after organizers relocated the event to north-central Iowa while keeping its original Aug. 24-Sept. 2 dates, according to the event’s organizing committee. Competitors flew a series of compulsory, unknown and freestyle programs, maneuvering high-performance aircraft within a 1-kilometer “box” in front of spectators.

“We are excited to bring the World Aerobatic Championship to Mason City,” Wayne Forbes, the event’s contest director, said ahead of the competition. “The airport facilities, community support and central location make Mason City an outstanding venue for welcoming competitors, officials, volunteers and spectators from around the world.”

The championship opened Aug. 23 with a parade of nations and opening ceremony at Clear Lake, before flying competition began the following day at the Mason City airport.

Organizers said the event was expected to draw pilots, judges and spectators from around the globe to the region for the 10-day championship.