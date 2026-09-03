Britt church to host $10 Game Day Waffle Breakfast Sept. 12

BRITT — Whether the crowd is cheering for the Hawkeyes, the Cyclones or just a good plate of waffles, First Lutheran Church is inviting the community to kick off game day with breakfast while supporting local youth programs.

The Britt congregation will host its Game Day Waffle Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at the church, 70 5th Ave. NW, according to a news release from the church.

The menu will include Belgian waffles with a variety of toppings, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and orange juice, the release said. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite team colors and join in a morning of food, fellowship and game-day spirit.

Tickets are $10 per person, and children 2 and younger eat free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the First Lutheran Church office, from a church council member or online at secure.myvanco.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Proceeds from the breakfast will support youth programming at First Lutheran Church, including Sunday School, Prayer Partners, LYO, confirmation, Java and Jesus, and Vacation Bible School, as well as opportunities such as sending youth to the ELCA Youth Gathering in Minneapolis next summer, the release said.

First Lutheran Church is an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregation in Britt centered on faith in Jesus Christ. The congregation seeks to create and sustain Christian faith and fellowship for service in the world through worship, faith formation, fellowship and opportunities to serve others in the church and greater community.