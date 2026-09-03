Area Counties and Cities Face 2% Cap on Increases in Property Taxes

Counties and cities in the area are getting reined in by the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds on the amount of increases that can be imposed on property taxes. While the state has not self-imposed these kind of limitations on their own state revenue sources, the action by state government legislators is designed to limit spending according to Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore.

To accomplish this, the state set a cap on increases at the county and city level.

Impacts will be felt by not only the county and city governments, but by citizens through services that are currently available, but not in the future.

For cities like Garner, this would mean there will be some budget decisions in the future according to Garner City Administrator Kelly White.