Melvin Schlichting, 75, of Klemme, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2026, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 4, 2026, at Dayspring Assembly of God, 208 6th Ave SW, Belmond, IA 50421. Burial will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dayspring Assembly of God or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.