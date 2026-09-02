MBT KIOW Prep of the Week September 2 2026
North Iowa Senior Brayden Gray
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from North Iowa High School. Brayden Gray was a scoring machine on the gridiron for the Bison in their road win at Harris-Lake Park last week. In the game, Gray completed four of his six passes for two touchdowns. He was also efficient as a runner, rushing seven times for 62 yards, with 3 touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Congratulations to Brayden Gray of North Iowa, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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