Iowa Gas Prices Drop 14 Cents to $3.89 as Crude Oil Costs Climb

DES MOINES, Iowa — The price of regular unleaded gasoline fell 14 cents from last week and is now averaging $3.89 per gallon across Iowa, according to AAA.

The drop comes even as global crude oil prices rose sharply. West Texas Intermediate crude increased $7.81 per barrel this week to $89.58, while Brent crude rose $6.50 to $94.24, AAA reported. A year ago, WTI crude sold for $65.96 per barrel and Brent crude was priced at $68.09.

Iowa’s gas prices remain well below the national average of $4.12 per gallon, which rose 2 cents from last week. Iowa drivers are paying $1.05 more per gallon than they were a year ago.

Retail diesel prices in Iowa rose 3 cents this week to a statewide average of $5.44 per gallon, according to AAA. That price is 24 cents lower than the national diesel average of $5.68. A year ago, diesel averaged $3.51 per gallon in Iowa.

Des Moines terminal and rack prices as of Wednesday were $2.83 for U87-E10, $3.37 for unleaded 87 (clear), $4.47 for ULSD No. 2, $4.69 for ULSD No. 1 and $2.44 per gallon for E-70, according to AAA.

In heating fuels, natural gas prices rose 5 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site and are currently priced at $2.96 per million British thermal units, AAA reported. Retail heating oil and propane prices in Iowa will resume being reported in October, according to AAA.

Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov and fueleconomy.gov.