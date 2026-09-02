Brazilian Pilot Says North Iowa Welcome Made World Aerobatic Championship Debut Special

MASON CITY — A Brazilian aerobatic pilot competing in the World Aerobatic Championship in Mason City said the welcome he has received from the North Iowa community has made his first appearance at the competition’s Unlimited category especially memorable.

Chris, who is originally from Brazil and currently lives in Florida, is competing in the Unlimited category at the international competition. He said this is his first time flying at the World Aerobatics level in that category.

“It’s been amazing,” Chris said. “It’s my first time flying the World Aerobatics in Unlimited category, and this especially — this here in Iowa has been amazing. Everybody, the community, the airport, they’re just amazing people, and they welcomed us very warmly, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Chris said he had never spent an extended amount of time in this part of the country before arriving for the competition.

“I’m loving it. It’s an amazing country — amazing part of the country,” he said. “Never been here before for that long, so I’m enjoying it a lot.”

Although Chris is originally from Brazil, his current home in Florida made the trip to Mason City considerably shorter. He said traveling directly from Brazil to the area would normally take roughly 12 to 15 hours.

Chris has been flying professionally for more than 20 years and has spent the past 13 years involved in aerobatic flying.

While the World Aerobatic Championship is a competition, Chris said being surrounded by some of the world’s top pilots also provides an opportunity to learn.

“The way they train, the way they visualize the maneuvers — we’re always learning,” he said. “The day you stop learning, it’s better to stop flying. It gets dangerous.”

He said competing alongside elite pilots allows him to pick up new information throughout the event.

“Being around the best of the world, you learn everything, every day, every minute,” Chris said.

The World Aerobatic Championship has brought pilots from around the globe to Mason City Municipal Airport, giving North Iowa residents a chance to see some of the world’s best aerobatic competitors while also giving the pilots an opportunity to experience the area.